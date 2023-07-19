Gov. Doug Burgum is one step closer to an appearance at next month’s Republican presidential primary debate.

Burgum announced Wednesday that his campaign had surpassed 40,000 individual donors -- one of the two requirements to make it onto the stage at the debate scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. He did so, in part, through a novel strategy that involves giving out $20 Visa or Mastercard gift cards to individual donors who contribute as little as $1.

“Doug Burgum is well on his way to appearing on the debate stage after meeting the donor threshold and surging in New Hampshire (polling),” campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a news release. “Voters know America needs a governor and business leader like Doug to fix the economy, unleash American energy and win the Cold War with China.”

Burgum is just one of a handful of long-shot candidates who have applied unconventional campaign finance strategies in this election cycle. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is raffling off two tickets to donors for soccer star Lionel Messi’s debut playing for Inter Miami. Michigan businessman Perry Johnson is giving donors copies of his book, “Two Cents to Save America.” And entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his intent to “democratize” his fundraising process by allowing participants to keep 10% of the money they raise for the campaign.

Getting on the debate stage can be a make-or-break moment for many primary candidates, and these kinds of strategies underscore that importance. The gamble paid off for Burgum, but he still has another obstacle to overcome.

To participate in the debate, candidates must also meet certain polling thresholds: either reach 1% in three Republican National Committee-sanctioned national polls, or in two national polls and two state-specific polls. As the governor of a sparsely populated rural state, Burgum has faced an uphill battle as he's tried to build his national profile while contending with other candidates who have spent more time in the limelight.

Burgum has some momentum on this front — in a University of New Hampshire poll released Tuesday, he reached 6%, his highest state-level figure since his campaign began. On the national stage, he’s still falling behind, with FiveThirtyEight estimating his average polling numbers at around 0.3%.

But Burgum’s unconventional fundraising practices have raised his national profile. With that increase in recognition, however, comes increased scrutiny, as some have questioned the legality of his strategy.

Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Elections and Government Program, said there’s an argument that Burgum’s fundraising approach, which could result in a net loss for the campaign if donors pay less than $20, violates the straw donor rule.

“(The rule) says you can't give in the name of someone else — you can't give someone else's money and say that it's yours,” Vandewalker said. “Giving donors money, then, which they then give part of back to you, arguably violates that rule.”

Much of the money behind Burgum's campaign has come out of his own pockets. In his latest quarterly finance report to the Federal Election Commission, his campaign raised more than $11.7 million, $10.2 million of which was a loan from Burgum himself. The report filed Friday covers campaign donations and spending through June 30.

Some voters have said they feel like Burgum’s strategy is comparable to bribery, especially given the extent to which his campaign is self-funded. But the presidential hopeful and wealthy businessman maintains that the move is an investment in "customer acquisition."

“We know that the people that donate to us now may continue to donate, because what they see, they're going to like and they're going to continue to support us,” Burgum said Wednesday on CNN. “This is about a smart strategy. It's about an entrepreneur with a business attitude.”

(Check back for updates.)