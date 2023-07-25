The stage for the first debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary got a little more crowded Tuesday when North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s campaign announced he had met GOP requirements to participate.

To qualify for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee candidates must receive contributions from at least 40,000 donors, including 200 in 20 different states, according to the rules set by the Republican National Committee. They must also poll at or above 1% in either three national polls, or two national polls and two polls in early voting states.

Burgum made national headlines earlier this month when he implemented a novel campaign strategy that rewarded donors with a $20 gift card in exchange for contributions as little as $1, ostensibly in hopes of meeting the RNC’s donor requirement. He met that threshold last week.

With a Morning Consult national poll released Tuesday charting Burgum at 1%, the campaign met the final polling threshold, making the governor the seventh candidate to qualify for the debate stage. Burgum previously polled at 6% across New Hampshire in a University of New Hampshire poll, 3% in a Fox Business poll of Iowa and 1% in a national poll from JMC Analytics.

“Governor Burgum is looking forward to sharing his focus on the economy, energy and national security at the August debate,” campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a news release. “In less than 7 weeks, Governor Burgum has exceeded all the requirements for the debate.”

Burgum in those seven weeks has also outpaced far bigger names within his own party in the qualification process — namely, former Vice President Mike Pence, whose campaign has yet to meet the donor threshold. Pence on Sunday said he was confident his campaign would qualify in time for the debate stage.

The debate stage presents a chance for Burgum to test out his campaign’s messaging and approach in direct contrast with other candidates. As of now, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Govs. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and Chris Christie of New Jersey, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have qualified for the stage, though it’s unclear whether Trump, the current frontrunner, will attend.

Experts say the debate field is mostly set. However, there's still room for change -- soon after Burgum's announcement Tuesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced he would take up Burgum's strategy and give $20 gift cards to donors in a push to make the debate stage. And Pence has attained the polling numbers he needs, just not the donors.

The debate stage represents more than just a chance to square off against other candidates, according to Republican strategist Matt Terrill. Major events such as debates can also decide a campaign’s longevity for long-shots like Burgum who have limited name recognition, he said.

“You're looking at these debates, particularly early on, as an opportunity to keep your campaign going, particularly if you're not necessarily a top-tier contender in this race,” Terrill said. “Moments for candidates to break through are key.”