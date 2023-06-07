FARGO — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former software entrepreneur who enacted a slate of laws this year advancing conservative policies on culture war issues, highlighted his small-town roots and business experience as he announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Burgum, 66, joins a long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. The governor of the nation's fourth-least populous state kicked off his campaign in Fargo, near the tiny farm town of Arthur where he grew up.

“Small-town values have guided me my entire life,” Burgum told the crowd. “And frankly, big cities could use more ideas and more values from small towns right now.”

Burgum spoke under a sign declaring him “A new leader for a changing economy," echoing a slogan from his successful 2016 gubernatorial campaign. Reelected in 2020, he's eligible to run for a third time in 2024.

In 1983, he founded Great Plains Software, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2001. Burgum stayed on as a Microsoft vice president until 2007.

Many prominent North Dakota Republicans attended the event, held at a former church in downtown Fargo, including two former governors and several state lawmakers.

Burgum said he and the Legislature turned a budget deficit into a surplus, cut taxes and red tape, bolstered cybersecurity, and revitalized North Dakota's main streets. He also said they increased spending on education, strengthened tribal relations and boosted energy production. He said his state is one of the very few that’s growing and getting younger, with some of the lowest unemployment in the country.

“We know we could do the same for America,” he said. “Right now, the world, our economy, are both changing rapidly. And how we respond will define our future.”

North Dakota is one of the country's top oil-producing states. Burgum alluded to that when he said energy policy can’t be separated from economic or national security policy. He called on America to produce more energy to sell to its friends.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin only dared to invade Ukraine because our allies in Western Europe are all dependent on Russian energy,” he said.

Known to few outside North Dakota, Burgum faces an immense challenge in a field dominated by Trump and the better-known governor in the race, Ron DeSantis of Florida. Trump's super PAC dismissed Burgum's entry, predicting in a statement that Burgum will “waste millions of dollars only to lose."

As evidence of Burgum’s long odds, he wasn’t even the most notable candidate to announce a presidential campaign on Wednesday. Four hundred miles to the south, former Vice President Mike Pence launched his White House bid in Iowa.

Burgum will campaign Thursday and Friday in Iowa, home of the first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses, and Saturday and Sunday in New Hampshire, which hosts the first GOP primary.

Burgum’s predecessor, former Gov. Jack Dalrymple, acknowledged Burgum faces “a tremendous challenge,” but said he has taken on big challenges throughout his life and surprised everyone with his success.

“I think people will see that this is an exceptional person. He does not have any of the crazy baggage that comes with a Donald Trump or even with a Ron DeSantis, and people will soon realize that that’s what we need,” Dalrymple said in an interview.

Laws that Burgum signed this year include banning abortion with few exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation and several restricting trans rights.

LGBTQ advocates demonstrated outside the hall. Cody Schuler, advocacy manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota, pointed to Burgum’s past reluctance to wade into culture war and gender expression issues.

He feels the governor “sold out the queer community because he wanted to run for president, and did not stick what he has said for years for political reasons.”

In addition to Trump, DeSantis and Pence, Burgum will be facing off against former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, anti-woke activist Vivek Ramaswamy, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder and businessman Perry Johnson.

The GOP nominee is expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

Bradley Salberg, a 16-year-old Grand Forks high school student who waited in line for photos with the governor, said Burgum would do “much better than Biden ever will.” He said the small-town message resonated with him most.

“I think he’s going to be a lot better with small towns in the U.S. and getting more of the vote from the rural areas of the country” compared with Trump and DeSantis, he said.

Governor Doug Burgum in photos Close North Dakota Gov. John Hoeven, left, presents the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award to philanthropist and former Microsoft Corp. executive Doug Burgum Friday, Nov. 20, 2009, in Fargo, N.D. The award is the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack) New North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks with Cabinet members on his first day of office at the state Capitol in Bismarck. Chief Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court Gerald VandeWalle, left, administers the oath of office to Governor Doug Burgum on Tuesday in the house chambers. Watching from left are Tom Burgum, 18, first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum and Jesse Burgum, 20. Standing Rock Sioux tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II, left, greets North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol in Bismarck after the governor's State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in January. Burgum mentioned Archambault in his address to the Legislature in 2017. Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum head to the receiving line after the State of the State Address in 2017. Gov. Doug Burgum opened North Dakota's 65th legislative assembly on Jan. 4, 2017, in front of a joint session of the Legislature, where he delivered the State of the State Address. Burgum touched on a number of topics, but a continuing theme was lifelong education and compassion. "Learning begins with humility. Everyone has something to teach us," he said. President Donald Trump was greeted Wednesday by dignitaries, including Gov. Doug Burgum, and supporters after arriving on Air Force One at the Bismarck Municipal Airport. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum poses for photos with President Donald Trump as they greet the dozens of invited guests on the Bismarck Municipal Airport tarmac after Trump arrived on Air Force One on Wednesday. The president would then go on to speak at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery about tax reform. Joining President Donald Trump, left, on stage at the Adeavor Mandan Refinery were from left Sen. John Hoeven, Governor Doug Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Rep. Kevin Cramer and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. President Trump invited the officials to the stage during his welcoming remarks on Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during the 2019 Main Street ND Summit held at the Bismarck Event Center. North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum is using her personal story of recovery to remove the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction. North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum and Gov. Doug Burgum are champions for the Office of Recovery Reinvented. The office is guided by an advisory council chaired by the first lady, who has advocated recovery from addiction in sharing her personal story as a recovering alcoholic. Gov. Doug Burgum has sought "to institutionalize the displays of gratitude" in state government during his administration. Over the years, Burgum has documented his many gratitudes as daily reflections in a journal. Gov. Doug Burgum hosts a press briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27. It was one of nearly 100 briefings he held in 2020. Burgum easily won a second term in office in the November election, receiving 66% of the vote. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum at his COVID-19 briefing on Aug. 26, 2020, at the state Capitol in Bismarck. Gov. Doug Burgum presents his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in January 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum (near U.S. flag) and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., welcome home members of the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Sunday in Grand Forks. Gov. Doug Burgum, at the state Capitol on April 27. Gov. Doug Burgum speaks to The Bismarck Tribune Editorial Board on Tuesday about the recent legislative session.