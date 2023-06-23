North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in his run for the White House has enlisted an array of political strategists who have worked on campaigns for well-known Republicans, including presidential bids of George W. Bush and John McCain.

Burgum’s press secretary, Lance Trover, shared with The Forum a list of political consultants and strategists who will work on the governor’s presidential campaign.

The list includes a medical technology executive, a political ad titan and other campaign experts.

“Gov. Burgum knows how important it is to build great teams, and this presidential campaign has the knowledge and experience to help him win,” Trover said.

Burgum launched his campaign this month in Fargo, joining a growing field of Republican candidates. He will seek to unseat President Joe Biden, a Democrat from Pennsylvania. But first, he has to get past GOP front-runners such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Presidential ad creator

Fred Davis III of Strategic Perception will work on Burgum’s media campaign, Trover said. The political consultant has worked for several presidential candidates, including George W. Bush, McCain and John Kasich.

“Fred is one of the most respected and creative ad makers in Republican campaigns, and we are thrilled to have him as part of the team to help tell the governor’s personal story and focus on the economy, energy and national security,” Trover said.

Davis has produced ads that focused on candidates’ values. For example, a 2004 Bush presidential ad focused on strengthening the U.S. and rebuilding the economy after the 9/11 attacks and in the face of the war on terror.

“It is a time for unwavering strength, leaders we know in times that challenge the world,” the ad said.

Davis also is known for controversial ads that attack opponents. McCain’s 2008 presidential ads called then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama a celebrity who wasn’t ready to lead and wanted to raise taxes. Some ads featured glimpses of then-U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, a Democrat from North Dakota.

“Old ideas masquerading as change,” a woman said as the ad showed Dorgan.

The ads called Dorgan and other Democrats Obama’s liberal allies.

Another ad Davis became known for promoted Carly Fiorina when she ran for a California U.S. Senate race in 2010. Before her 2016 presidential bid, Fiorina challenged Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer for Boxer’s seat, but first she faced former Rep. Tom Campbell in the GOP primary.

The ad called Campbell a “fiscal conservative in name only (FCINO)” who raised and created taxes.

“Tom Campbell: Is he what he tells us, or is he what he’s become over the years — an FCINO … a wolf in sheep's clothing?” the ad asks as it shows a man dressed as a sheep with glowing red eyes.

As a result, the ad became known as the “demon sheep” ad.

Fiorina beat Campbell but ultimately lost to Boxer.

Other notable Republican campaigns Davis’ firm is known for include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sonny Perdue, Chuck Grassley, Ryan Zine and Steve King.

Campaign leaders

Burgum has tapped Miles White, who was the CEO of the Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories for 38 years, as his campaign chairman, Trover said. White retired in 2021 from the global health care company known for producing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and nutrition products.

Some of those products include Pedialyte, Ensure and FreeStyle, which is used by those diagnosed with diabetes to measure glucose levels.

Mike Zolnierowicz, who was chief of staff for former Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, has been hired as Burgum’s campaign manager, Trover said.

Zolnierowicz also was a deputy chief of staff for former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Illinois, and senior adviser to U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-California, Trover said. Zolnierowicz has worked on campaigns for Rauner and Kirk.

Dawson Schefter will be the campaign’s deputy campaign manager, Trover said. Schefter has worked as Gov. Burgum’s senior advisor, as well as for the North Dakota GOP.

Twin communications chiefs

Chris and Mike Schrimpf have been named Burgum’s communications directors.

The twin brothers filled similar positions for the Republican Governors Association. They worked on Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s presidential campaign before launching their own Illinois-based firm, Red Tack Strategy.

Chris Schrimpf worked for former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and his brother was a chief communicator for Rauner, according to news reports.

Both have been working with Burgum on his political campaigns since 2016, Trover said.

Trover previously worked as Kirk’s and Rauner’s communications directors in Illinois. He also was employed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he said. Additionally, Trover has worked on elections in California, including for Garcia and Michelle Steel, one of the first Korean-American women to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other staffers

Chip Englander will serve as Burgum’s pollster. The political consultant has done polling for the Republican Governors Association, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Englander also served as Rand Paul’s presidential campaign manager and a senior advisor for Marco Rubio’s presidential bid.

“He’s been Doug’s longtime pollster since 2016,” Trover said of Englander.

Burgum has hired Eric Woolson as his Iowa state director, Trover said. Woolson managed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaign and was a communications director for former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, as well as the Iowa communications director for George W. Bush.

Woolson is president and CEO of campaign company Concept Works, which has advertised for presidential contenders Tim Pawlenty, Michele Bachmann and Walker, according to its website.

Paul Kilgore of Athens, Georgia, has been listed in Federal Election Commission reports as the treasurer for Doug Burgum for America, which is raising money for Burgum’s campaign.