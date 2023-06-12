Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum reiterated base campaign themes but also contrasted himself with the Democratic Biden administration and the ultraconservative faction of the GOP during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The nearly seven-minute segment gave Burgum national exposure just a few days after he announced a long-shot bid for the Republican endorsement for president to run against the presumed Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden. Burgum spent the days following his Wednesday announcement campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, two states of critical early importance in the GOP nomination process. He joined "Face the Nation" remotely from Manchester, New Hampshire, after having breakfast with Gov. Chris Sununu.

Burgum touted his small town roots, his willingness to work hard -- once again using the line that some of his jobs required him to "shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning of the day" -- and his gamble mortgaging the family farm in the 1980s to invest in the fledgling Great Plains Software, which he eventually built into a billion-dollar business.

"It's one of these only-in-America type stories," Burgum told host John Dickerson.

Burgum said being governor the past 6 ½ years has given him perspective on picking priorities, and that as president he would focus on the economy, energy policy and national security. He said the Biden administration "is 180 degrees in the wrong direction" on those three things, and noted that he has made only one campaign promise -- "I will get down to the southern border in the first two weeks, not take two years like Biden did."

He also pledged to "follow every rule related to handling classified documents" -- something that has embroiled former President Donald Trump in legal trouble. Burgum further discussed the integrity of the office, saying "There's a dignity and a discipline that goes with being a governor and with being the president, and certainly we would strive to uphold that going forward."

Burgum maintained that the majority of Americans are more worried about issues such as inflation, government red tape and high gas prices than they are about culture war issues that dominate the headlines, at the same time promoting his business acumen.

"In the tech world, we always said, 'Hey, when you're building a global, world-class company from nothing, you've got to separate what's signal and what's noise,'" he said. "And there's a lot of noise, and a lot of that noise is in the echo chambers on the edges, and that exhausted majority in the middle, they're yearning for leadership that's going to come and talk to them and listen to them about the issues that are affecting them in their everyday lives."

Burgum's only reference to global politics was when he said the nation's enemies -- which he identified as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea -- "love it when we're fighting with each other." He closed the interview talking about the common practice in North Dakota of farmers and ranchers helping one another in times of need and said, "The best of America is when neighbors help neighbors."

Burgum was back in North Dakota on Monday, conducting a "long-planned offsite session" in Fargo with his Cabinet, governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.