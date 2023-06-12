Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum reiterated base campaign themes but also contrasted himself with the Democratic Biden administration and the ultraconservative faction of the GOP during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Burgum also made a remote appearance from Fargo on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, during which he touched on technology issues including artificial intelligence. His campaign also released two TV ads.

One of the ads and some of Burgum's comments during the two TV interviews delved into the realm of foreign relations, with Burgum making it clear he sees China as the country's biggest competitor and threat.

The nearly seven-minute "Face the Nation" segment gave Burgum national exposure just a few days after he announced a long-shot bid for the Republican endorsement for president to run against the presumed Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden. Burgum spent the days following his Wednesday announcement campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, two states of critical early importance in the GOP nomination process. He joined "Face the Nation" remotely from Manchester, New Hampshire, after having breakfast with fellow Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Burgum touted his small town roots, his willingness to work hard -- once again using the line that some of his jobs required him to "shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning of the day" -- and his gamble mortgaging the family farm in the 1980s to invest in the fledgling Great Plains Software, which he eventually built into a billion-dollar business.

"It's one of these only-in-America type stories," Burgum told host John Dickerson.

Burgum said being governor the past 6 ½ years has given him perspective on picking priorities, and that as president he would focus on the economy, energy policy and national security. He said the Biden administration "is 180 degrees in the wrong direction" on those three things, and noted that he has made only one campaign promise -- "I will get down to the southern border in the first two weeks, not take two years like Biden did."

He also pledged to "follow every rule related to handling classified documents" -- something that has embroiled former President Donald Trump in legal trouble. Burgum further discussed the integrity of the office, saying "There's a dignity and a discipline that goes with being a governor and with being the president, and certainly we would strive to uphold that going forward."

Burgum maintained that the majority of Americans are more worried about issues such as inflation, government red tape and high gas prices than they are about culture war issues that dominate the headlines, at the same time promoting his business acumen.

"In the tech world, we always said, 'Hey, when you're building a global, world-class company from nothing, you've got to separate what's signal and what's noise,'" he said. "And there's a lot of noise, and a lot of that noise is in the echo chambers on the edges, and that exhausted majority in the middle, they're yearning for leadership that's going to come and talk to them and listen to them about the issues that are affecting them in their everyday lives."

Burgum's only reference to global politics was when he said the nation's enemies -- which he identified as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea -- "love it when we're fighting with each other." He closed the interview talking about the common practice in North Dakota of farmers and ranchers helping one another in times of need and said, "The best of America is when neighbors help neighbors."

Burgum was back in North Dakota on Monday, conducting a "long-planned offsite session" in Fargo with his Cabinet, governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.

The governor during his appearance on "Good Morning America" talked about how technology is changing society and said the federal government needs to “adopt the same business practices and advanced technology that the private sector has.”

He said the U.S. is in an AI “arms race,” and is leading.

“Anybody that says that we ought to stop developing AI would be like saying back during the 1980s that we should stop trying to win the nuclear arms race against Russia,” he said, singling out China as the main adversary in the technological realm.

The Burgum campaign on Monday also announced that it had released his first two TV ads “as the first part of a sustained advertising push in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

A 60-second ad focuses on Burgum's small town roots, his rise as a business leader and his achievements as governor, with Burgum musing, “Think what we can do with America.”

A 15-second spot has Burgum asking the question “Why run?” and then detailing his priorities of fixing the economy, boosting domestic energy production and strengthening the military “to win the cold war with China.”