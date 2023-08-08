Gov. Doug Burgum is at the U.S.-Mexico border this week visiting North Dakota National Guard troops who are helping with security.

The Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company is on a 30-day mission. Burgum deployed the unit to help with a state of Texas operation. The North Dakota Emergency Commission approved a $2.2 million loan from the Bank of North Dakota to send the troops south. The loan ultimately will be repaid with taxpayer money.

Members of the Bismarck-based 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment also are deployed at the border, on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The work they’re doing down here is so important, trying to protect the border, trying to stop illegal crossings. This is a matter of national security,” Burgum said.

The North Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, is accompanying Burgum.