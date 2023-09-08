Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order Friday establishing a Task Force for Teacher Retention and Recruitment as school districts across the state grapple with a teacher shortage.

The move comes a month after Burgum granted a request from the state's Education Standards and Practices Board that allowed school districts to expand the responsibilities of student teachers. Under the temporary policy, student teachers are allowed to serve as the “teacher of record” for one semester while they complete an internship. In these cases, they would be the only teacher in the classroom, but would be partnered with mentors in the building.

The new policy was criticized by North Dakota United, the union that represents K-12 educators across the state alongside other public employees. The union said the policy didn't look into the factors that could be behind the shortage. Burgum said he was planning to create the task force as well when he announced the policy change.

The task force will include 11 to 15 stakeholders from the state's education community; the governor and state superintendent of public instruction, or their designees, will serve as voting members. The group will look at areas such as recruitment, preparation, compensation and licensure to present recommendations by Sept. 30, 2024, in time for the 2025 legislative session.