North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has secured a spot in the Republican National Committee’s first presidential primary debate, but political strategists say he still has a long road ahead if he wants any shot at receiving the GOP nomination.

The GOP primary is likely former President Donald Trump’s race to lose, given his sprawling lead in the polls and national support within the party, Republican strategists told the Tribune. They said Trump’s legal problems could prove to be an obstacle, but that for Burgum to siphon national attention away from the three-time candidate he might have to wade into the controversial waters of cultural debates.

The governor’s campaign messaging has primarily revolved around energy, the economy and national security through what he calls America’s “Cold War with China.” He’s not talked about Trump’s legal battles and has largely avoided issues such as abortion access and transgender health care.

An official with the Burgum campaign told the Tribune the governor is prepared to answer questions about culture wars when asked, but that he plans to continue to focus on his key talking points.

Some strategists aren’t sure how long that approach can last.

“Republican primary voters aren't hungry for a policy driven platform -- they want somebody that's going to stoke culture wars and ‘own the libs,’” said Gunner Ramer, political director of the conservative, anti-Trump Republican Accountability Project. “That's their top priority. And when you see a lot of these campaigns that are focused on policy first, I think that it represents a misunderstanding of where the base is and what the base wants.”

Burgum has engaged with some cultural issues, both during his campaign and as governor. Last month he defended Jason Aldean as the country singer received backlash for the lyrics and music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.” Some have said the song promotes racism and violence because of its content, as well as portions of the music video that were filmed at the site of a 1927 lynching. But Aldean maintains that it reflects small-town values, and Burgum threw his support behind that interpretation of the song. Burgum's campaign is also selling merchandise referencing the song, with his messaging focusing on his small-town roots in the community of Arthur.

Burgum signed 10 pieces of legislation that would restrict LGBTQ+ rights during the 2023 Legislature, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, though he did veto a bill that would have forbidden teachers from referring to students with pronouns that don't match their assigned gender at birth. He told the Tribune after the session that he approached culture war legislation "through a policy lens, and a policy in terms of what’s the right thing for all of North Dakota,” while also accounting for the fact that a Republican supermajority increased the odds of veto override votes.

But strategists say Burgum has still managed to distance himself from cultural issues more than other potential Trump alternatives.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley began her campaign by pitching herself as a moderate, but leaned into cultural issues near the beginning of the summer, suggesting trans youth are partially responsible for rising suicide rates among teen girls and declaring herself “unapologetically pro-life.” Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has opposed environmental, social and governance goals — a corporate investment philosophy he has decried as “woke.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rose to national prominence in large part because of his treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in his state with policies like the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Republican strategist Matt Terrill, who served as Marco Rubio's chief of staff in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, said the party’s current trajectory has only made these culture wars more relevant in the eyes of the GOP electorate. He’s sure Burgum will have to weigh in, but also knows these issues will incense Democrats and may not land with moderates. As a result, a successful Republican candidate will be able to unite the right-wing base that Trump has stoked in recent years while breaking through with more moderate voters on other policy points, Terrill said.

“Culture issues are going to certainly be discussed in the debates, they’re going to be discussed on the campaign trail and Republican primary,” Terrill said. “But ultimately, when you get to that general election, I think voters are looking at who can lead on the economy, who can lead on issues such as inflation.”

Burgum’s campaign met the RNC's participation requirements for its Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee by reaching certain polling thresholds and receiving contributions from at least 40,000 donors.

Six other candidates have qualified for the Milwaukee debate stage — Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. Burgum has the lowest national polling average among the qualifying candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight.

It's unclear if Trump will attend. Republican strategist Ryan Bernstein, who has worked with North Dakota Republicans both locally and in Washington, said a candidate like Burgum still has a lot to gain from a Trumpless primary debate. As questions swirl around Trump’s electability, some Republicans are in search of an alternative, and a stage without him would present a clear field for candidates to plead their case, Bernstein said.

Outside of the debate stage, much of Burgum’s campaign thus far has been focused on the early battlegrounds of Iowa and New Hampshire. These states, Terrill said, are essential in building momentum and ensuring the campaign’s longevity once the primaries have actually begun.

But Bernstein said Burgum also needs to think about expanding the reach of his campaign. For the second debate, Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California, candidates must have at least 50,000 unique donors, and must poll at or above 3% in two national polls or one national poll and two early state polls. Burgum is averaging around 0.5% in national polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Burgum official told the Tribune that in the weeks leading up to the first debate, the campaign plans to keep its focus on Iowa and New Hampshire, and views the debate as Burgum's formal introduction to a national audience.

Burgum’s most recent campaign finance report, filed with the Federal Election Commission for April through June, revealed that more than $10 million of the nearly $12 million in reported contributions came from his own pockets. The super PAC affiliated with his campaign, Best of America PAC, brought in over $11 million between Jan. 1 and June 30.

But strategists say that even as he's bringing in more money than some better-polling candidates, it's unclear whether Burgum's messaging will take root with voters.

“Whether it's candidates going out and talking about the economy, or in this case, you're talking about other issues, it’s going to come down to, do (voters) actually think that they're authentically talking about these issues?” Terrill said. “I just think in this race, in particular, authenticity is on the ballot.”