The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for water recreation projects on sovereign lands.

Sovereign lands are areas including beds and islands lying within the ordinary high-water mark of navigable lakes and streams. They're publicly owned and managed for the benefit of state residents.

The Legislature earlier this year approved up to $2 million for one-time grants to develop recreation opportunities on sovereign lands. Grants are open to political subdivisions and private nonprofits. Requests must be between $50,000 and $800,000, and recipients must provide a dollar-for-dollar match.

To apply go to https://grants.nd.gov/index.do. Aug. 30 is the deadline. For more information contact Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Chief Tony Hillig at ahillig@nd.gov or 701-328-5366.