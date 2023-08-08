The North Dakota Highway Patrol and State Radio violated North Dakota's open records law when it failed to meet a request from The Forum newspaper in Fargo, Attorney General Drew Wrigley has concluded.

The Forum last fall requested 911 transcripts related to a criminal case in the town of McHenry. State officials denied the request, citing an ongoing investigation. Wrigley in an opinion requested by The Forum said that exemption to the open records law didn't apply in that case.

He said the Highway Patrol and State Radio must provide copies of the 911 transcripts to the newspaper.