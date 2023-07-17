Free Narcan training will be offered in Bismarck on Wednesday. Registration is required.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Heartview Foundation and the North Dakota Safety Council are offering the training at 6:30 p.m. at the council's campus, at 1710 Canary Ave. To register call 701-355-1597 or go to bit.ly/3JsSYPH.