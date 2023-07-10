The North Dakota Department of Transportation will conduct a routine inspection of the Four Bears Bridge over the next 1 ½ weeks.

The work on the bridge west of New Town on North Dakota Highway 23 will continue through Wednesday, July 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday.

There will be a 16-foot width restriction in place during the inspection. No work will occur over the weekend and the width restriction will not apply during that time.

The speed limit will be reduced, and lane closures are expected at times. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution through the work zone.