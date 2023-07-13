A citizen group that has strived for years to try to save the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge is taking its battle to the North Dakota Supreme Court, even as BNSF Railway begins work on a new structure over the Missouri River.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit along with the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck is challenging a state district judge's ruling in June that upheld a decision by the state Department of Water Resources in April to grant BNSF two sovereign lands permits -- the final hurdle the railroad needed to clear to launch construction.

The decision by South Central District Judge Jackson Lofgren and FORB's appeal to the Supreme Court both center around technical matters of state law, and don't touch on the debate over who owns the bridge and whether its historical attributes warrant its preservation.

The railroad maintains that the 140-year-old bridge needs to be replaced with a modern structure for safety and efficiency. FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge -- it wants to see the existing one turned into a pedestrian bridge tourist attraction. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to do that at just under $7 million. FORB has said it has not raised any money for that purpose.

FORB's appeal was submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday but not immediately formally filed, and Water Resources did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment. The Tribune obtained a copy of the submission.

Technical arguments

Water Resources last spring granted BNSF two sovereign lands permits -- one for construction of a new bridge, and one for removal of the old. Sovereign lands of North Dakota are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams. The permits were the last of several state and federal permissions that BNSF worked five years to acquire.

FORB appealed to district court, arguing in part that Water Resources didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of the bridge project. The group has long touted the structure's historical, cultural and aesthetic attributes, and contended that the state actually owns the bridge. BNSF maintains it has clear title, and informal public comments by Attorney General Drew Wrigley have backed that assertion.

Lofgren dismissed FORB's appeal, saying the group couldn't bring the matter to court because it failed to comply with state law when it did not request a hearing with Water Resources after the permits were issued. FORB had maintained that a hearing request it made in December 2022, along with public hearings that were held earlier this year, fulfilled that requirement, but Lofgren disagreed.

FORB attorneys Bill Delmore and Lyle Witham in their appeal of the judge's decision make two main claims. The first is that Water Resources issued the permits without preparing an official record of everything that factored into the decision, a requirement of state law.

Lofgren at one point during the case in district court had ordered Water Resources to file a certified copy "of the entirety of the agency proceedings." The department resisted, saying there was no record to certify because there hadn't been "an adjudicative proceeding conducted or requested in the matter."

The second point in FORB's appeal to the Supreme Court is that if the group had asked for a hearing after the permits were issued, it would have "been tantamount to admitting the two 2.5-hour hearings (meetings) held on January 20, 2023, and March 3, 2023, did not exist and the hundreds of pages submitted to the department did not exist."

Delmore told the Tribune that "we aren't willing to admit that," and said the group believes following the procedure as spelled out by Lofgren would have meant "starting from scratch."

The railroad in a statement to the Tribune on Thursday said, "BNSF Railway will continue to vigorously defend our ability to construct our privately owned railroad bridge. The current bridge is nearing the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced. We have all federal, state, and local permits and approvals necessary to continue the work we’ve started to build our new bridge so we can continue safely serving our customers who are shipping interstate commodities and goods we all rely on every day."

BNSF in June began preliminary work for construction of the new bridge, which the railroad expects will cost $100 million and take three years to build. The existing bridge will remain in service until the new one is operational. Removal of the old bridge will take about a year. More information on the process is at www.bnsfbismarckbridge.com.