A Florida man died over the weekend in eastern North Dakota's Cass County when he crashed his pickup truck and then was struck by another vehicle.

Logan Barcia, 24, of Old Town, Florida, lost control of his pickup on Interstate 29 shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, and the vehicle overturned in the median about 20 miles north of Fargo. Barcia was ejected and landed on the interstate, where he was struck by an International truck towing a van trailer, according to the Highway Patrol.