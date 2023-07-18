Fire broke out at an oil well pad near the edge of New Town on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two people.

The fire had been stabilized by afternoon and local emergency personnel were letting it burn out, according to the New Town Fire Department.

The blaze occurred within half a mile of residential buildings in the northwestern North Dakota community.

Four people were on the well pad when the fire occurred, and two were transported by ambulance for medical care, according to the department.

Parts of state Highway 23 near the fire were briefly shut down.

The well pad where the fire broke out was operated by Devon Energy, according to Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager at the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The Oklahoma City-based company in a statement to the Tribune did not provide any details on the incident.

"Devon’s priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, and the protection of the environment. We are grateful for the quick response of the New Town Fire Department who worked quickly to control the fire and secure the location," spokeswoman Brenda Anthony said. "We are currently assessing the situation and determining next steps."

DEQ did not immediately complete a review of the site, but Suess said tank fluid that escaped is believed to have caused minimal environmental damage. It wasn't immediately clear what type of fluid it was.