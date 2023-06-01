A stream of landowners called for a federal moratorium on carbon capture pipelines during a two-day hearing in Des Moines, Iowa.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration organized two days of panels and public comments on carbon capture pipelines. The meetings were held in Iowa, where three different carbon capture pipelines, sometimes crisscrossing each other, are in the works.

But the meetings, which was also streamed online, drew attendees from across the Midwest, including North Dakota, the planned storage site for the Summit Carbon Solutions project, the largest of the carbon capture projects.

The projects would capture carbon from ethanol plants, taking advantage tax credits for carbon capture and markets that pay a premium for low-carbon fuels.

Dan Wahl, a farmer near the Green Plains ethanol plant at Superior in northwest Iowa, was among those who spoke Wednesday.

“We’re very frustrated on the inaction. You're appeasing us and saying we'll take that into consideration. That means crap to us,” Wahl said. “Who's in charge of making a setback? The county is making it to try do it and protect us and they're getting sued by the big powerful pipeline companies. I’ve got a lawsuit coming up next week — Summit suing me. You're blaming it on the state. Who's gonna stand up and take responsibility here?”

Linda Daugherty with PHMSA said the agency can listen, but its authority is limited.

“The problem is, it’s like asking the police to change the speed limit. We’re the police,” Daugherty said. “You're asking us to do something you don't have the authority to do.”

Some landowners are resistant to the hazardous materials pipelines, citing safety concerns and damage to farmland, and they are especially resistant to the potential use of eminent domain to force landowners to provide right-of-way to the pipeline.

In part because of a 2020 CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi that sent more than 40 people to the hospital, PHMSA is engaged in a rulemaking process on carbon pipeline regulations, but officials could not say when new regulations would take effect.

Many comments were grateful to PHMSA for coming to Iowa but also urged putting carbon capture projects on hold until that rulemaking is done.

“You have no clue what the urgency is here,” Wahl said.

The companies behind the Midwest projects are Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 and Wolfe Carbon Solutions.

There were panelists from organizations and agencies outside of PHMSA.

Steven Feit of the Center for International Environmental Law noted the current projects are just the beginning, and that there may be 60,000 miles or more of carbon pipelines in the coming decades.

“I've seen proposals for up to 90,000 or more miles of pipelines," he said. "For context … the whole interstate highway system is only 47,000 miles. So that gives you a sense of how much length of pipeline we're talking about.”