A Fargo woman injured in a golf cart incident in Mapleton has died of her injuries.

Ashley Tangedal, 37, was a passenger in a Club Car golf cart traveling on a Mapleton road the night of July 15. She was ejected from the cart when it made a turn, and flown to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. She died four days later.

The Mapleton woman driving the golf cart has been charged with felony criminal vehicular injury.

It was the second such incident in the state that week. Two Williston residents were seriously injured in that city July 13 when they were thrown from a Club Car golf cart whose driver allegedly was drunk. That driver faces felony charges of criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment.