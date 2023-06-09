The U.S. Treasury Department has approved North Dakota’s application for $68 million to help finance the construction of 13 career academies across the state.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this year signed House Bill 1199, providing for a $68 million line of credit from the state-owned-Bank of North Dakota for the academies -- a move to boost fields with workforce needs.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Friday announced the federal funding, saying it "means the short-term loan from the state can be promptly repaid and will enable construction to move forward.”

Career academies help students prepare for careers in the trades, health care, technology and other industry sectors. All of those fields are in need of workers in North Dakota.

“These career academies are a key component of our comprehensive efforts to address North Dakota’s workforce shortage," Burgum said in a statement Friday after Hoeven's announcement.

State lawmakers during the Legislature's special session in November 2021 approved $88 million for career academies, including $20 million in state funds that have already been distributed and $68 million from Treasury’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. Legislators this past February approved the $68 million line of credit because the federal funding was still uncertain. It was the first bill of the session signed by Burgum, to avoid delaying construction of career academies.

Money is going to 13 projects, including the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center in Mandan and an expanded facility for the Bismarck Public Schools CTE program.

Other projects are in Dickinson, Watford City, Williston, Minot, Grand Forks, Fargo, Grafton, Wahpeton, Devils Lake, Jamestown and Valley City. Projects require a local dollar-for-dollar match.