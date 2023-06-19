A state Summer Reading Initiative offers students and their families an opportunity to meet North Dakota children’s authors, get a free book, listen to music, and take part in interactive art projects.

The kickoff event is 1-6 p.m. Wednesday on the state Capitol mall in Bismarck. Eight North Dakota children’s authors will be present with copies of their books. Student Summer Reading Initiative participants will get tickets that may be redeemed for a free, signed book from an author of their choosing, while book supplies last. Writer, podcaster and folk musician Jessie Veeder will provide music and interactive art sessions.

“This event provides families with an opportunity to encourage their children to read during the summer, and to get into the habit of regular reading year round,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

DPI is leading the initiative, which has numerous partners including Bismarck Public Schools and Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.