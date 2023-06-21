A state audit of the Solen Public School District in Sioux County identified numerous financial irregularities, including unapproved expenses of more than $2 million.

The 84-page audit report released Tuesday identified 19 areas of concern, according to the State Auditor's Office. Findings include the unapproved expenses; undocumented purchases; a lack of documentation for financial statements; inaccurate submissions to the state Department of Public Instruction; and errors in reconciliation, an accounting process that ensures accuracy of financial records.

The findings were from a regularly scheduled audit.

The school district business manager and superintendent during the audit period -- July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2021 -- are no longer with the district, according to the State Auditor's Office. The district in a statement to the Tribune provided by current Business Manager David Drapeaux declined to say whether those officials were fired or left of their own.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any of the irregularities identified in the audit might be fraudulent or criminal in nature. Court records do not show any criminal charges or civil actions filed against the former business manager and superintendent.

The State Auditor's Office told the Tribune "a criminal determination is beyond the scope of our office," and that "the lack of documentation prevents us from making any further determination."

"Multiple agencies are aware of this audit, including the (state) Department of Education," the office said. "We are not aware of attorney involvement at this time; those are decisions for those charged with governance at the local level."

The School Board, which met Tuesday night, "just recently received the completed audit," the statement from Drapeaux read. "We will be sending the audit to our school attorney for his opinion and ask his recommendation as to how to proceed."

State Auditor Josh Gallion in a statement said district staff cooperated with the audit.

“By improving the internal control framework, there will be greater transparency and accountability to address these issues to better serve their community,” he said.

The Solen School District has a high school in Solen and an elementary in Cannon Ball. The district had an enrollment of about 210 students in the last school year.

The audit's Corrective Action Plan indicates that the school said it will, among other actions:

hire staff with more accounting experience in the future.

expand the responsibilities of other administrators to provide more checks and balances.

implement a new filing system in the business office.

improve transparency in school board minutes regarding district spending.

The district's statement said it "is working diligently on correcting the areas of concern reported here (and) are confident in our plan to correct these issues under new administration."

The full audit report is at https://ndsao.link/SolenPSD.