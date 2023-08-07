North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction is accepting applications for the U.S. Senate Youth Program through Oct. 22.

Two high school juniors or seniors from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity are selected annually for the program, which consists of a “Washington Week” event in March and a $10,000 college scholarship to selected delegates.

“This is an exciting opportunity for North Dakota students who are passionate about leadership and public service,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

For more information and an application go to bit.ly/3Qr0b8m.