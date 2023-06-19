Fifty teachers from across North Dakota are in Bismarck this week learning more about the state's oil industry.

The seminar runs through Thursday on the Bismarck State College campus. The North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group has been hosting it for more than 30 years.

Teachers learn about various aspects of the industry including drilling technologies, and they get to participate in hands-on activities including mixing their own fracking fluid. They also will tour a drilling rig, natural gas plant and oil refinery.