The seventh annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education is Tuesday at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo.

The daylong event is for educators, students, administrators and community leaders. This year's theme is “Building Blocks for Success.” About 500 people have registered.

Gov. Doug Burgum will give the keynote address. There will be other speakers, as well as panels and breakout sessions. Recipients of the #InnovativeND Awards also will be announced throughout the day.

A link to the livestreamed video will be posted Tuesday on the Governor’s Office website at www.governor.nd.gov.