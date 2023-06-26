A new sport is taking hold across North Dakota, and it has more benefits than one might expect.

Drone racing has become the latest up-and-coming sport in the region, with many high schools across North Dakota taking flight.

Much like esports, the newly formed sport doesn’t require a great deal of physical exertion, though it does force athletes to stay mentally sharp.

Many school districts are adopting the sport as part of their STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — programs.

“Hundreds of schools across the country have drone racing leagues, which are used to interest students in STEM topics,” the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction said in a statement.

In May, Sawyer High School, about 15 miles southeast of Minot, received a $10,000 grant from the state of North Dakota to add esports and drone racing teams at the school.

“Our students are interested in something other than traditional sports and activities,” Sawyer athletic director and physical education teacher Ryan Stockie said.

Fenworks is at the center of the drone racing movement in the state. The company provides alternative activities such as esports to regional high school teams.

Fenworks recently hosted a drone racing state tournament at North Dakota State University for athletes from across North Dakota. Eight teams from four schools participated in the tournament.

“We had really great feedback from the parents and kids,” Fenworks founder and CEO Kaleb Dschaak said. “We have a lot more people who want to help support and grow this event for next year."

The tournament took place in the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom in the Memorial Union on the NDSU campus. Students flew drones through multiple tracks set up by Fenworks and the also participated in virtual racing. Dschaak said key sponsors for the event included Microsoft and NDSU.

Colleen Fitzgerald, NDSU's vice president for research and creative activity, was among those who helped coordinate the event. Fitzgerald said having the STEM-focused activity on campus was “a no-brainer.”

“How do we speak to young people in a language that works for them?” Fitzgerald said. “I think drone racing is one of those ways. It seemed like a great fit for us through the research office because we’re interested and support STEM education throughout the state.”

The sport also introduces the students to potential career fields that utilize drones, such as agriculture.

With advancements in technology, the use of drones has become much more prevalent for farmers and ranchers to inspect their fields. Fitzgerald said that NDSU is committed to bringing modern agricultural technology into the limelight.

“NDSU is very forward thinking in that space, knowing that drone autonomy is going to be critical to the success and thriving of agriculture in the state,” Fitzgerald said.

For schools looking to get into the sport, the process is increasingly streamlined. Dschaak said that on average there is a one- to two-month turnaround time.

“We just need to get the drones out to the schools,” Dschaak said. “That’s the only real barrier to our success.”

Dschaak said his company operates through a vendor to provide the drones, but the tracks and instructional information are provided by Fenworks.

In Jamestown and in other schools across the state, drone racing will enter its second season at the start of the 2023-24 school year. Darby Heinert, the assistant director of the James Valley Career and Tech Center, said he’s anticipating a spike in participation following the first year.

“It’s a full-fledged program for us,” Heinert said. “I see this as really growing for us and for our community.”

The JVCTC received a $30,000 grant to help kick-start both aviation and drones programs. Heinert said the school has one class available with 15 simulators and 45 students signed up.

Jamestown participated in the Fenworks drone racing tournament with the Jay Force 1 team winning the simulator race with a total time of 92.060 seconds. Heinert commended Fenworks for the engaging experience.

“I loved how Fenworks changed and kept the interest going because they had different courses for the kids,” Heinert said.

With more schools creating drone racing teams across North Dakota, Dschaak repeated one thing about the current trend of the sport’s interest.

“It’s growing and it’s growing and it’s growing,” he said.