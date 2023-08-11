Dickinson State University is moving forward with a major campus reorganization that is to include program cuts and the elimination of some tenured faculty.

The proposal is to streamline DSU’s nine academic departments into four schools -- the School of Education, the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, the School of Professional Studies and the School of Arts and Sciences. DSU President Stephen Easton said that would eliminate two administrator positions, freeing up resources for the classroom.

DSU also would eliminate some low-enrollment academic majors, he said.

"Our students tell us which programs they are most interested in, through enrollment in those programs, and continuing in those programs," Easton told Prairie Public. "It's our responsibility to listen to the students' voices on those issues."

Easton said DSU has an obligation to spend tuition, fees and taxpayer money wisely.

"It is my initial goal to save more than $1 million of annual compensation expenses through discontinuing low-enrollment majors," Easton said.

Reductions could include tenured faculty in the to-be-eliminated majors.

"Under the State Board of Higher Education's policy, if we do decide to eliminate a tenured faculty appointment, that faculty member has a right to 12 months' notice," Easton said. "That's part of why we're doing this now."

The proposal is not due to any current financial crisis on campus, Easton told Prairie Public.

"We are trying to take proactive steps to prevent a preventable budget crisis, if we don't take these steps now," he said.

However, Easton in an email to faculty that was obtained by the Tribune stated, "We now face a budget crunch," in part because of a systemwide two-year tuition freeze imposed by the Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this year. Easton also said that the school risks losing its accreditation, and that "We need to address this issue before our accreditation site visit in the fall of 2024."

The email states that the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits DSU, told the school in 2015 that it had an "excessive number of programs offered, raising questions about the ability to support these." The commission said many programs including those in fine arts and performing arts enrolled only a handful of students every year, and that "the key notion of resource allocation simply must be addressed."

The commission in 2019 again referenced the large number of programs at DSU relative to its size, according to Easton's email. The president stated, "the presence of low-enrollment courses is a potential accreditation concern. We need to address this issue before our accreditation site visit in the fall of 2024."

Easton is seeking faculty feedback on the proposal. He has sent a copy of his proposal to the DSU Faculty Senate, and plans to hold a general faculty meeting Monday. The Faculty Senate is to have its recommendations in by Sept. 15. Easton said an Administrative Review Committee will look at the Faculty Senate proposal, and will forward its proposal by Sept. 25.

Easton's email states that programs targeted for elimination include computer technology management, environmental science, chemistry, math, music, theater, English, political science and communication.

He said in a public statement that eliminating majors “is not easy. It will be painful for our students, faculty, staff, and alumni for us to discontinue majors. ...Unfortunately, we cannot afford to continue all low-enrollment programs.”

DSU had about 1,500 students enrolled last fall. Students impacted by any program cuts would be given options including switching to another program or transferring to another school.

Easton in his email to faculty said staff positions were "cut substantially" in 2020 but tenured faculty were spared.

"In my judgment, while any cuts resulting in loss of employment will be painful, we must now put the possibility of discontinuing faculty lines, including tenured faculty lines, on the table for consideration," he said.

The Legislature earlier this year considered but killed a bill that would have made it easier for presidents at DSU and Bismarck State College to dismiss tenured faculty. House Bill 1446 passed the House but died in the Senate. Proponents said it would help ensure tenured faculty are meeting obligations; opponents said weakening tenure would make it harder to recruit faculty to the state.

Easton pushed the bill, saying the rights of tenured faculty had been elevated over students, taxpayers and other faculty.

He said in his email that tenured faculty may be "terminated pursuant to loss of institutional or program enrollment, consolidation of academic units or program areas, or elimination of courses." He said he will accept requests for review from any terminated faculty under State Board of Higher Education policy, and act on them by Nov. 3.

The public can send comments on the proposal to dsu.arc@dickinsonstate.edu.