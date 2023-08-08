North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has approved a request from the state board responsible for licensing teachers to allow student teachers to lead classrooms in the upcoming academic year as teacher shortages impact districts across the state.

The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board proposed after an emergency meeting on July 27 that education students who have completed their coursework be allowed to serve as the “teacher of record” for one semester while they complete an internship. Students would be the only teacher in the classroom, though they would be partnered with mentors in the building -- a departure from current state law.

The proposal received some pushback from education leaders in the state. Both Burgum and the board have pitched the amendment as a short-term fix to a broader issue, but some education advocates say it could compromise standards while failing to address the root of the problem.

Burgum's announcement comes amid an uncertain academic landscape where districts aren’t impacted equally: At least 75 of the state’s 167 public districts have filled all teaching positions for the upcoming academic year, according to the board’s data.

However, districts across the state have reported increased vacancies and decreases in average application counts for their postings, with rural schools and large schools frequently taking hits. In the board’s initial letter to the governor, it cited the then-17 vacancies at Bismarck Public Schools as one example of a concerning scenario.

The board did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on Burgum's approval.

The emergency amendment is a temporary fix, with a sunset clause that means it can remain in effect only through June 30, 2025. Burgum said it’s important to tackle the broader retention and hiring issues behind the shortage; to that end, he plans to form a statewide task force with local stakeholders to address the matter.

“As the ESPB executive director has stated, this is a Band-Aid, not a permanent solution,” Burgum wrote in a letter to the board. “This emergency action simply gives local school boards and administrators additional flexibility and retains local control in determining how to fill teacher openings with the best interests of students in mind.”

Prior to the request’s approval some members of the Education Standards and Practices Board expressed hesitation about the proposal. One board member raised the issue of existing placements for students seeking internships for the fall semester, many of whom have already found a position, while others were concerned about the harm that could be caused by a bad student teaching experience, according to KYFR. Three of the board’s nine members voted to rescind the proposal.

That hesitation doesn’t exist just within the board. North Dakota United, the union that represents K-12 educators across the state alongside other public employees, has expressed skepticism about the program’s long-term impact on the profession.

The organization is worried that the emergency amendment compromises teaching standards and could lower the quality of education across the state, according to President Nick Archuleta. Furthermore, Archuleta said he doesn’t expect the move will end up filling many positions, and it doesn’t do anything to address long-term issues.

“The best news that came out of this thing today is that the governor will be forming a task force on teacher recruitment and retention, so that we might, as we called for earlier, finally get some deep dive into why are teachers leaving the classroom,” Archuleta said.