A 59-year-old Edgeley man is dead in a single-vehicle crash near the LaMoure County town.

The minivan the man was driving went in the ditch off U.S. Highway 281 on the north side of Edgeley on Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle then continued traveling into a field before becoming stuck in a slough about 400 feet from the roadway.

A passerby came across the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and alerted authorities. The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

The time of the crash was not immediately determined. The Patrol continues to investigate and did not say whether the man might have suffered a medical problem.