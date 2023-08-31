The state Department of Environmental Quality broke federal law after a worker reported potential water quality concerns, according to an investigation by a U.S. Department of Labor agency.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that a DEQ supervisor illegally retaliated against an employee when the department issued a reprimand to an environmental scientist who contacted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding safety concerns. The reprimand was issued in July 2022.

OSHA’s whistleblower investigation said that the employee's contact with the EPA was protected under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The agency ordered the DEQ to remove the reprimand last week.

The employee expressed concerns about the public water system to a supervisor over a six-month period, according to OSHA.

The employee informed the EPA about defects in data reporting and collection along with concerns that sanitary violations were being downgraded to minor violations.

Further details about the alleged defects and violations or attempts to remedy them have not been made available. The names of the supervisor and whistleblower were not released nor was information on their respective employment statuses with DEQ.

The DEQ declined comment.

A total of 124 major drinking violations were issued in 2022, according to the DEQ’s most recent compliance report. There were an additional six minor violations and 11 non-classified violations, which are neither major nor minor.

“Employees have the right to report potential violations related to safe drinking water and it is illegal for employers to retaliate against those who do,” OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer S. Rous said in a statement. “Our investigation and actions on the environmental scientist’s behalf reflect the U.S. Department of Labor’s determination to make sure workers’ rights are protected.”

OSHA declined further comment.

The issue remains an ongoing administrative proceeding and the employee or DEQ may file objections or request a hearing.