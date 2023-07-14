FARGO — Eyewitnesses say a shooter wounded police officers on Friday afternoon in south Fargo.

The shooting prompted several first responders to be dispatched to the area of Ninth Avenue and 25th Street South, near Big Top Bingo, shortly after 3 p.m.

More than 15 marked squad cars came to the scene, and 25th Street South was blocked off by police at 13th Avenue.

Witness Bruce Jenner told The Forum he was northbound on 25th Street when he saw a crash.

"I heard a 'pop pop pop' out of a gun. A guy got out of a car and shot three cops out," said Jenner, who lives nearby.

He said he saw at least one officer fall to the pavement and that the man who fired the gun was then shot by police.

"I was kind of stunned seeing that happen," Jenner said.

Police officials did not immediately confirm that officers had not been shot. They called it a "critical incident" in a statement but released no other information.

The conditions of the wounded officers and the shooter have not been released.

The intersection of Ninth Avenue and 25th Street South is littered with debris, presumably from the crash.

Abdraihman Abdullahi was eating a late lunch at Al Hamdi Restaurant, near 25th Street South and Seventh Avenue, when he heard gunshots.

“Two cars collided and police came and the pow, pow,” he said. “I was super frightened. This wasn’t the first time I’ve heard gunshots. I came from Somalia, but it sure did look like Minneapolis. I’ve never seen this kind of thing in Fargo."

Fatah Mohamed works at Al Hamdi Restaurant and came out after the shots were fired, he said.

“They pulled up real quick and tried to help their fellow officer,” Mohamed said, adding that he saw one officer put into an ambulance.

The shooting occurred less than a half block from the strip mall where the restaurant is located.

Andrew Buck was biking home from his job at Fargo South High School when he thought he heard firecrackers or gunshots as he cycled down 13th Avenue South. Because he was curious, he rode up to Ninth Avenue on 25th Street.

“When I got up to 25th, I saw all the cops' cars, so I pulled out my phone and started filming,” Buck said.

There was a lot of gunfire, he said.

“There were bursts. You know, 8 to 10 shots and then a pause. And then another 8 to 10 shots. I’m guessing 50 to 60 shots maybe in total. I heard lots of shooting,” Buck said.

By the time he reached the scene, there was already a perimeter set up, he said.

He estimates that there were about 15 to 20 cop cars and roughly 30 police officers present. Buck also saw paramedics and a firetruck.

It looked like three people were on the ground injured, Buck said.

“There’s two over kind of together, and then there was one a little farther away. He was behind a police car at first and then they dragged him out from behind the police car and they rolled him over and they were doing CPR on him,” Buck said.

At least two of the three injured parties were taken away in ambulances, Buck said.

One of the injured individuals was in street clothes, and Buck heard people at the scene say the other two people were officers.

Buck saw three cars that were damaged.

“One looked like it had some damage on the front end and then the airbags were popped. And then behind that there was a police car at an angle in the street with a flat tire,” Buck said.

The third car was in the parking lot of a local business that looked smashed up, too, he said.

Video taken at the scene moments after the shooting shows officers running toward at least three people laying on the ground on the west side of 25th Street South just north of Big Top Bingo.

Officers can be seen performing CPR on one person before paramedics and EMTs arrive and take over.

Several police officers surround another person on the ground, remove something from them and drag them from the rear of a squad car to in front of it. No aid was being rendered to that person, and bystanders can be heard calling, “He’s moving. Get that guy medical attention.”

Over a minute later, a first responder begins CPR on the person.

As other people walk up to the scene, some say they thought they heard fireworks.

Throughout the recording, emergency vehicles continue to flood the scene and crime scene tape is put up as officers come out of their vehicle wielding large guns.

The first ambulance departs from the scene with sirens blaring about 5 minutes after the video begins.

A second person on a gurney is loaded into an ambulance and driven away less than two minutes later, at which point the person who was dragged can be seen being loaded onto another gurney and wheeled out of sight.

The third ambulance departs about 12 minutes into the video, and a fourth remains on scene throughout the recording.

Police cars are visible stretching down the road for several blocks. A gray SUV was the only non-emergency vehicle on the street, parked near a police vehicle with a flat tire.

People at the scene can be heard in the video saying they witnessed the shooting.

At 3:50 p.m., the Fargo Police Department put out a statement on social media asking people to avoid the area of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South.

The call was listed as a "medical emergency" on the PulsePoint app, which includes fire and ambulance calls, but not police calls.

As of 4:25 p.m., Fargo police said in a Facebook post that "there is no known threat to the public at this time."

Sanford Health issued a statement saying that any updates on the conditions of those involved in Friday's incident will come from police.

Check back for updates as this story develops.