A Williston man who killed his girlfriend three years ago in what authorities said was a case of domestic violence has been sentenced to life in prison.
Tevin Freeman, then 29, was arrested in September 2020 and charged with murder in the slaying of Erica Herrera, 34. Authorities said she died of blunt force trauma in the apartment the two shared.
A jury last November convicted Freeman of murder. He was sentenced Tuesday in Northwest District Court in Williston to life with the possibility of parole, court documents show.