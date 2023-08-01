A man accused of killing a woman in northwestern North Dakota last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

David Handeland, who officials say is from Minnesota but court documents list as being from Williston, was sentenced Monday by Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue. She also gave him five years on a terrorizing charge, court documents show. Defense attorney David Dusek didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office on June 19, 2022, responded to a shooting at a residence northwest of Epping. The body of Leslie Lyon, 25, was in a chair near a mobile home just off 127th Avenue Northwest, according to a police affidavit. Authorities found a 9 mm casing outside another mobile home and a 9 mm handgun inside.

Lyon’s mother, Jennifer Zinsmaster, told authorities Handeland took one of her guns and shot her daughter, the affidavit states. She convinced Handeland not to shoot her and was able to leave the area, authorities said. Handeland faced the terrorizing charge for allegedly threatening her.

Court documents do not state the nature of the relationship between Handeland and the women or discuss a possible motive.

Handeland, who is around 60 years old, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. In March he entered Alford pleas, which means he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to support a conviction. The court treats it like a guilty plea. Court documents indicate that Handeland entered an "open" plea, meaning the defense and prosecution did not come to an agreement on what sentence would be recommended.