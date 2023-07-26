A male Washburn teacher accused of sexual contact with a female student last year is serving about five years in the North Dakota State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to four felony charges.

Joshua Eddy, 33, was accused late last year of sex acts with a 15-year-old girl that authorities said were described in text messages on the girl's cellphone. An affidavit outlined incidents of alleged sexual contact in November 2022 that the girl relayed to deputies. Investigators said Eddy admitted his relationship with the girl had gone too far “and moved to a sexual relationship.”

Eddy had taught at the school about 10 years. The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board revoked his teaching license in December.

Eddy in January pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, luring, and corruption or solicitation of a minor. He changed his pleas to guilty in March. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

He was sentenced earlier this month to five years in prison on one of two sexual assault charges; on the other counts he was given a three-year suspended prison term and five years of supervised probation, according to court documents and the McLean County State's Attorney's Office. State Penitentiary records list his estimated release date as May 17, 2027.

Eddy's defense attorney, Steven Fischer, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.