Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck.

Russell Brown, 54, was reported missing about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The correctional center is a minimum-security, unfenced facility.

Brown is described as white, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with blue eyes, bald head and salt-and-pepper facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark gray shorts, long white socks and white tennis shoes.

Brown is serving a sentence for terrorizing with a weapon in Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in November 2024.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-9921.