A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the federal government filed by people who were injured and the families of people who died in a road washout on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation four years ago.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland that the Bureau of Indian Affairs is shielded from liability in the case.

Trudy Peterson, 60, and Jim VanderWal, 65, both of Mobridge, South Dakota, died when their vehicles drove into a chasm on BIA Road 3 in the dark, early morning hours of July 9, 2019, following overnight rains of 7 inches that scoured away a culvert that had been designated for replacement several years before. Steven Willard and Evan Thompson, both of Fort Yates, were injured when they also drove their vehicles into the washout.

The plaintiffs in their lawsuit argued that the BIA didn't adhere to adopted road maintenance standards including inspection, maintenance and signage. The government maintained the bureau had discretion to maintain roads subject to the availability of funds.

The plaintiffs sought monetary damages for wrongful death, personal injury and property damage. The government in court documents said 11 claims were submitted totaling more than $10 million.

Hovland in March 2022 ruled that the BIA and tribe had the discretion to determine when, where and how to perform road maintenance, and was therefore shielded from liability. Hovland also said he was "troubled" by the outcome and thought it unfair; he suggested the rule exempting the bureau from liability be changed.

The appeals court panel on Friday ruled that "there was no federal statute, regulation or policy requiring the tribe to erect warning signs" about the poor condition of the culvert under the road.

"The tribe had discretion over how to maintain roads located within the Standing Rock Reservation, including whether to warn motorists of unsafe road conditions," the panel wrote.

Plaintiffs' attorney Tim Purdon said they'll be analyzing further appeal options, "perhaps even to the United States Supreme Court."

"This ruling is absolutely devastating for those families who lost loved ones and those who were severely injured in the BIA highway 3 washout," he said in a statement to the Tribune. "This is simply a very, very tough result for these families."

The U.S. Justice Department declined comment.