A Canadian man accused of shooting up an electrical substation in northwestern North Dakota earlier this year has been ordered held in custody pending trial in federal court.

Cameron Monte Smith is accused of firing shots into the Wheelock Substation near Ray on May 13, knocking out power to an estimated 243 people and causing damage estimated in the millions of dollars. A substation helps regulate the flow of electricity through a distribution system.

Smith, 48, in mid-July pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Bismarck to federal charges of destroying an energy facility, and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 12. The destruction charge carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison, and the weapons charges each has a potential punishment of up to 15 years. Smith also could face up to $750,000 in fines if convicted.

A detention hearing was held Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter ordered that Smith be detained until his trial, citing "evidence that no condition or combination of conditions (of release) will reasonably assure" Smith's appearance at trial or "the safety of other persons or the community," according to court documents.

Hochhalter cited Smith's alleged use of a weapon, history of deception including with a passport application, and lack of ties to the area.

"The court finds under these circumstances a risk of danger to persons and property and a risk of flight is created, and no conditions will presently mitigate those issues," Hochhalter wrote.

The U.S. Attorney's Office as of Tuesday was still trying to determine where in Canada Smith is from, according to spokesman Terry Van Horn.

Authorities say Smith had a Canadian passport when he was arrested and told immigration officials he was a Canadian citizen. There's no evidence he legally entered the U.S., according to the FBI, and immigration officials allege he's in the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement has put a detainer on him, according to Hochhalter's order, meaning he could be deported.

Smith is being held at the Ward County Jail in Minot, jail records show. Defense attorney Kevin Chapman declined comment to the Tribune on Tuesday.

The Wheelock Substation is owned by Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Mountrail-Williams Electric Co-op. It's surrounded by an 8-foot-high barbed wire fence. FBI Special Agent Daniel Lewis wrote in an affidavit that law officers who investigated the shooting recovered about five empty .450 Bushmaster cartridge cases outside the fence, and determined that about 15 bullets had damaged the substation.

A .450 Bushmaster is a high-powered rifle sometimes used for hunting big game. Smith also allegedly had a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol.

Basin Electric on Tuesday did not yet have repair estimates but expected the damage to cost between $1 million and $4 million to fix, according to spokesperson Tracie Bettenhausen.

Federal court documents don't touch on a possible motive. State court documents say officers observed "DAPL" and other unspecified symbols spray-painted in the rocks outside the substation -- marks that the property owners said were not there before the incident. DAPL references the Dakota Access oil pipeline that was opposed by many Native American tribes and environmentalists.

Smith was arrested at a Williston hotel after the shooting. Authorities say they recovered a .450 Bushmaster rifle, magazines and ammunition, along with the pistol, in a dumpster in the city. They say they also found a rifle case and more ammunition in an SUV that Smith allegedly drove to the substation.