A Beulah man accused of killing one man and injuring another in a shooting at a bar in the Mercer County town has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shawn Gramkow, then 38, of Beulah, allegedly drew a 9 mm handgun from the waistband of his pants and began firing after getting into a fight with two men at Fanatics Bar on March 30.

He faces four felonies -- murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment -- as well as misdemeanor drunken driving. The murder charge carries a potential punishment of life in prison without parole.

Gramkow was scheduled for a preliminary court appearance on Wednesday, but he waived the hearing and entered a written plea of not guilty. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Surveillance video from the bar shows Gramkow and two other men sitting at the bar and talking before the fight. The man who was later injured started the fight by headbutting Gramkow, and the man who later died -- who was Black -- joined in, punching Gramkow in the face, according to a police affidavit. Gramkow later allegedly told authorities that he had "jokingly" used a Black slur before the fight, and the other men -- whom he had not met before -- had gotten upset.

Gramkow allegedly said "that he was panicking, frantic and that he wasn't thinking clearly," and that he just wanted to get away because he was outnumbered and did not intend to kill anyone, according to the affidavit.

The document states video shows Gramkow firing the gun, striking walls in the bar and hitting the man who was injured. He allegedly shot the other man in the head while the man was on the ground "in a position of disadvantage," according to the affidavit. An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner concluded the man suffered four gunshots, to the right thigh, the crotch area, the right cheek and the back of the head. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities allege that at one point in the altercation the gun's magazine was ejected, and Gramkow reinserted it and continued firing.

Gramkow left the bar after the incident and was stopped and arrested by a Beulah police officer, who located the gun in the vehicle.

Authorities have not publicly identified the 23-year-old man who was killed and the man who was injured, and the names are not listed in the affidavit. The man who died had a Florida driver's license, according to the document.

Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn this week referred a Tribune request for the identities to Mercer County State's Attorney Todd Schwarz. Schwarz refused to release the information to the Tribune. He did not cite a reason.