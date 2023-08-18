A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading law officers on a chase in Williston and then shooting at them.

The chase began shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after city police officers attempted a traffic stop. Williams County deputies successfully deployed spike strips to disable the suspect vehicle, according to the Police Department.

The suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at officers while entering an apartment building, according to the department. Authorities did not immediately say if officers returned fire.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and the suspect was detained without further incident. Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect. No one was injured.