The Southwest Narcotics Task Force is investigating a case of possible drug trafficking after officials said they found large amounts of meth in a Dickinson residence.

Stark County deputies last Friday responded to a 911 overdose call at 657 30th Ave. SW in the county. Officials said they found multiple items of drug paraphernalia at the residence and contacted the task force to investigate. Authorities found a suspicious large package which a Stark County K-9 alerted contained illegal drugs.

Officials said they discovered over 1,000 grams of meth as well as numerous controlled substances and items that indicate drug trafficking. The meth would be worth up to $100,000 on the street, according to authorities.

The 911 caller disconnected and did not remain on scene, according to a task force statement. First responders were able to save the man who overdosed and take him to a hospital. The task force said it has identified multiple suspects. Local, state and federal partners are aiding in the investigation.