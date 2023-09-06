A law enforcement crackdown on speeding in North Dakota resulted in 2,138 citations for exceeding the speed limit.
The "Speeding Slows You Down" enforcement campaign that ran from Aug. 1-17 resulted in 2,420 total citations. In addition to speeding there were a variety of other offenses, including 22 seat belt citations, eight distracted driving citations, 10 drug arrests and one DUI, according to the state Department of Transportation.
North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.