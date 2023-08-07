A Solen man with a history of drug and alcohol convictions and driving offenses dating to 2000 is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a Morton County crash that injured two children in his vehicle.

Jamie Gohl, 43, of Solen, is charged with felony DUI -- a potential four offense -- with minors in the vehicle and misdemeanor driving without a license, also a potential fourth offense. He could face up to six years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Gohl was driving a Suburban that collided with a semitrailer on state Highway 6 on June 6 about 10 miles south of Mandan, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report. Gohl was driving drunk and following too close, and was unable to avoid hitting the semi when it slowed to turn onto a county road, the report alleges.

A 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were passengers in Gohl's vehicle were taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Patrol. Gohl was arrested. The Patrol did not identify the children.

Gohl was formally charged in late July. An affidavit filed in court by Highway Patrol Trooper Tarek Chase said Gohl on June 6 had failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 when tested two hours after the crash. The legal limit for driving in North Dakota is 0.08.

Defense attorney Steven Balaban did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Gohl is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the charges Aug. 29.