Law enforcement officials plan a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Mercer County on Saturday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the checkpoint, and follow it up with saturation patrols in the county.

The goal of sobriety checkpoints is to deter people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Mercer County effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.