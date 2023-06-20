The man who kidnapped, raped and killed University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin in 2003 has been moved from death row in Indiana to a prison in Florida, where he presumably will be housed until he dies a natural death.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 70, is now at Coleman II, a high-security penitentiary in Sumterville, Florida, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

Rodriguez in 2007 was sentenced to death in the case, and he had been on death row at a maximum-security penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, awaiting execution. His attorneys filed numerous appeals on his behalf through the years. His death sentence was overturned in September 2021, when then-U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson ruled that misleading testimony from the coroner, the failure of lawyers to outline the possibility of an insanity defense, and evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder had violated Rodriguez’s constitutional rights.

Rodriguez was to be resentenced. Federal prosecutors this past March announced they would not seek the death penalty again. His sentence was reduced last month to life in prison without parole.

Sjodin was 22 when she was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003. Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the next month. Sjodin’s body was found the following April near Crookston, Minnesota. Rodriguez was convicted by a federal jury in Fargo in 2006.

Sjodin’s death led to a dramatic shift in the way Minnesota handles sex offenders, with a drastic increase in the number who were committed indefinitely for treatment even after their prison sentences had run their course. The national sex offender public registry, intended to give the public information on the whereabouts of registered sex offenders, was renamed for Sjodin.