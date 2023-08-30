People impacted by a deadly road washout on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation four years ago are seeking to take their battle for federal compensation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

People who were injured and the families of people who died suffered setbacks when a federal judge dismissed their multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. government, and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling.

Plaintiffs' attorney Tim Purdon on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case. The move is a long shot -- the Supreme Court fields thousands of such requests each year and typically selects about 100 cases to hear.

“It is not every case that is worthy of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the horrible losses suffered by these families cry out for justice and we must keep fighting for them," Purdon said in a statement to the Tribune.

Washout and lawsuit

Trudy Peterson, 60, and Jim VanderWal, 65, both of Mobridge, South Dakota, died when their vehicles drove into a chasm on BIA Road 3 in the dark, early morning hours of July 9, 2019. The incidents followed overnight rains of 7 inches that scoured away a culvert that had been designated for replacement several years before. Steven Willard and Evan Thompson, both of Fort Yates, were injured when they also drove their vehicles into the washout.

The plaintiffs sued in April 2021, maintaining the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs didn't adhere to adopted road maintenance standards including inspection, maintenance and signage. The government argued the bureau had discretion to maintain roads subject to the availability of funds.

The plaintiffs sought money damages for wrongful death, personal injury and property damage. The government in court documents said 11 claims were submitted totaling more than $10 million.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in March 2022 ruled that the BIA and tribe had the discretion to determine when, where and how to perform road maintenance, and was therefore shielded from liability. But Hovland also said he was "troubled" by the outcome and thought it "extremely unfair"; he suggested the rule exempting the bureau from liability be changed.

The plaintiffs appealed. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this past June agreed with Hovland that the BIA is shielded from liability in the case, and affirmed the dismissal of the lawsuit. The appeals court panel ruled that there is no federal law, regulation or policy requiring the tribe to warn motorists of unsafe road conditions.

Petition arguments

Purdon argues in the petition to the Supreme Court that the appeals court ruling "deepens an entrenched conflict among the circuit courts, which are divided" on the question of whether government conduct is shielded from liability when it's based on the availability of funds -- in this case, the cost of posting a road warning.

Purdon wrote that "because everything the government does is subject to the availability of funds," other courts have declined to allow the government to use budgetary concerns to shield negligent conduct from lawsuits.

"Petitioners' claims may not have been dismissed had they been filed in the Ninth or D.C. Circuits," he wrote, adding later that "the federal government owes, and should be incentivized to show, the same duty of care to all Americans, regardless of which state or federal appellate circuit they call home."

Purdon in a statement to the Tribune said that if the Supreme Court takes up the case, it "has a chance ... to restore fairness across the country in suits brought against the government when it fails to warn unsuspecting citizens of known, hidden dangers that put their very lives at risk.”

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.