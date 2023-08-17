What started as a reported road rage incident in Lincoln ended with an alleged vehicle assault in a Bismarck parking lot.

Vincent Heidt, 34, of Bismarck, faces a felony reckless endangerment charge along with misdemeanor assault.

Two women on Tuesday night reported that they had been followed by a Jeep from Lincoln after a road rage incident, all the way to the Stamart in northeast Bismarck -- a distance of about 7 miles.

The women reported that the Jeep driver began revving his engine when they exited their vehicle in the Stamart parking lot, then drove toward them. One of the women reported being bruised on her arm when she tried to push the Jeep away, and said the Jeep ran over the edge of her sandal. The driver then allegedly circled his vehicle in the parking lot two or three times before leaving.

A police officer who later went to Heidt's home said Heidt admitted driving the Jeep and being angry because of a road rage incident in Lincoln involving the women. Heidt said the women approached him "angrily" in the Stamart parking lot, and that he might have driven toward them as he was trying to leave, according to a police affidavit. The officer said Heidt did not have a good answer for why he circled his vehicle in the parking lot.

The felony charge against Heidt carries a potential punishment of up to five years in prison. Court documents don't list an attorney for him. He made his initial appearance Wednesday, and bond was set at $500 cash. He could enter pleas at a Sept. 18 hearing.