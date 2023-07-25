A public memorial service for slain Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin has been scheduled in Scheels Arena in that city on Wednesday.

The doors at the arena's south side main entrance will open to the public at 11 a.m., and the Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Fargo Police Department, which is hosting the event along with the Wallin family.

Wallin, 23, was killed July 14 when a gunman opened fire as police and firefighters responded to a routine traffic crash on a city street. Fargo Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were wounded and hospitalized. Bystander Karlee Koswick, who had been involved in the car crash, also was wounded and hospitalized. The man police identified as the shooter, Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo, was shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson.

Police said Robinson's actions likely prevented a bigger and bloodier attack, possibly at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair that day. Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019. Authorities said that he had searched the internet for terms including “kill fast,” “explosive ammo,” “incendiary rounds” and “mass shooting events.”

Wallin's funeral was held Saturday in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. It was attended by loved ones, dignitaries and law enforcement agencies from across the country. Wallin, who had previously served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq from November 2020 to July 2021, received final military honors at a private interment.

The Fargo Police Department provided additional information and rules for the Wednesday service:

Law enforcement will be placing a "high degree of importance" on security. Items such as backpacks, purses and bags will not be allowed inside the arena; this includes a prohibition on any clear bags.

Sympathy cards for the Wallin family can be placed within baskets inside the main entrance.

Delivery of memorial flowers should be directed to the police headquarters at 105 25th St. N.

All attendees will be given a blue memorial ribbon in honor of Wallin upon entering the facility, presented by the Police Department.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool due to limited parking.

The Police Department and the Wallin family will use the following route to arrive at Scheels Arena:

Depart police headquarters at 105 25th St. N at 11:45 a.m., travel south on 24th Street North to First Avenue North.

Travel west on First Avenue to 25th Street North, then travel south on 25th Street South to Interstate 94.

Travel west on I-94 to 45th Street South, where the procession will exit and travel south on 45th Street South to 32nd Avenue South.

Travel west on 32nd Avenue to Seter Parkway, where the procession will turn north on Seter Parkway to 55th Street South.

Travel north on 55th Street to 30th Avenue South, then east on 30th Avenue to the north side of Scheels Arena.

Members of the public, first responders and other law enforcement agencies are encouraged to line the route to show support. They are asked not to join the procession due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long line of vehicles.

Both the Bismarck and Mandan police departments have said they plan to send contingents to the Fargo service to show support.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., on Tuesday delivered remarks on the Senate floor in remembrance of Wallin.

"Officer Wallin was murdered for being a cop, a peace officer helping ordinary folks in need of assistance -- a lifelong public servant gunned down simply because of the uniform he wore," Cramer said in part. "He has been, is, and will forever be, a hero to our community."