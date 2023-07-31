A Montana man who crashed during a weekend police chase in northwestern North Dakota's Mountrail County faces four criminal charges.

Sidney Bowman, 31, of Conrad, Montana, allegedly fled a traffic stop in Stanley late Saturday and led law officers on a chase on state Highway 2 at speeds surpassing 100 mph. The pursuit ended when Bowman crashed in a construction zone 20 miles west of Stanley, according to the Highway Patrol.

He was flown to a Minot hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries.

Bowman was charged Monday with felony DUI, fleeing and reckless endangerment, along with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. Each of the felony charges carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.