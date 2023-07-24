A third defendant has been sentenced to federal prison in what authorities say was an effort to smuggle people across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota last spring.

Jose Gonzalez-Resendiz, 41, from New Jersey, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Fargo to 1 ½ years behind bars on a charge of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens into the U.S., according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

Gonzalez-Resendiz and two other men in March tried to smuggle a group of people from Mexico across the northern border, according to authorities. The plan was to move the group farther into the U.S. in exchange for payments of thousands of dollars per person.

Things fell apart when a pickup truck the men were using got stuck in the snow, according to Schneider. The pickup had to be towed, and U.S. Border Patrol agents later discovered it at a Langdon hotel where the men and some of the people they smuggled were staying.

Two Mexican nationals were sentenced earlier this month. Armando De Dios-Carrillo, 38, got two years in prison, and Victor Perez-Aguilera, 35, got 1 ½ years behind bars.