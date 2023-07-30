A police chase in northwestern North Dakota ended when the suspect crashed in a construction zone on state Highway 2.

The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when a Stanley police officer attempted a traffic stop on a pickup in the city. The truck fled west on the highway at speeds topping 100 mph, according to the Highway Patrol.

The pickup entered a 45 mph construction zone at a high rate of speed 20 miles west of Stanley, left the roadway and struck a steel bridge guardrail, the Patrol said. The guard rail prevented the vehicle from traveling off the bridge into the White Earth River.

The driver was flown to a Minot hospital with serious injuries. The Patrol identified him as Sidney Bowman, 31, of Conrad, Montana. The Patrol is continuing to investigate, and formal charges are pending.