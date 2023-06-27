An inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck has been apprehended in Fargo.

Russell Brown, 54, was reported missing about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The correctional center is a minimum-security, unfenced facility.

Corrections officials on Tuesday morning reported that Brown had been located by Fargo police and was in custody at the Cass County Jail.

Brown was serving a sentence for terrorizing with a weapon in Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in November 2024.